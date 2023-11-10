SEARCH
Ireland Promoted at B2B Event in Sweden

By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Tourism Ireland, together with six tourism companies from Ireland, has been attending Travel News Market in Stockholm this week, promoting and selling Ireland to Swedish tour operators and travel agents.

Travel News Market – a one-day B2B event – was a valuable opportunity to connect with influential Swedish travel trade and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) buyers – all looking for destination inspiration and information for their clients. The companies from Ireland engaged in a series of one-to-one, pre-scheduled appointments, to negotiate and secure vital contracts for 2024.

Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to attend Travel News Market in Stockholm once again this year. It was an excellent opportunity to inspire key Swedish travel professionals about all the great things to see and do in Ireland to and a valuable platform for our partners from Ireland to showcase and sell their product.

“The Nordic Region is an important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 256,000 Nordic visitors, whose visits delivered €116 million for the economy.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
