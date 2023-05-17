Francis and John Brennan’s Kerry Hotels Up for Sale for €20.5m

Famous hoteliers Francis and John Brennan have placed their 5-star Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry and its sister hotel The Lansdowne – also in Kenmare – up for sale, with agent CBRE slapping a combined €20.5m asking price on the properties, although the hotels may be sold separately.

If separate sales, the Park Hotel is expected to fetch around €17m, with the Lansdowne set for a €3.5m sale.

“While the Park has enjoyed a wonderful life, making many people’s stays memorable, the decision was not an easy one to make,” the Brennan brothers said in a statement.

”Nothing is forever and while we have invested heavily in recent years to ensure both properties are pristine, we feel the time is right to take some time to ourselves, pursue other interests and business opportunities.”

“The hotels will continue to welcome guests “during the 2023 season and until the sales process concludes.”