Aer Lingus Launches European Summer Flash Sale

Aer Lingus has upped the ante in the scramble for passengers ahead of what is expected to be a very busy summer of travel across Europe.

The airline has launched a flash sale – with prices starting at just €34.99 and offering €20 off flights and bags during August and September – across a number of popular European destinations.

These include sun spots like Mallorca and the Canary Islands; but also city break destinations such as Milan and Amsterdam. Bookings need to be made by May 22 (next Monday) and travel must be between the start of August and the end of September.