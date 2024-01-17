Zeus International Hotels and Resorts Continues Expansion with Hotel Deals in Milan and Thessaloniki

Greek hospitality group Zeus International Hotels and Resorts has continued its European expansion drive by acquiring two hotels in Milan and Thessaloniki.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in the Zeus International Group’s expansion into the European hospitality market, bringing the total number of its privately owned hotels in its portfolio to nine across Southeast Europe, namely in Greece, Italy, Romania and Cyprus.

“These new additions to the company’s portfolio demonstrate our dedication to the advancement and development of tourism and hospitality in Greece and abroad. We will always be dedicated to promoting authentic hospitality through Zeus International’s experience and know-how,” said Haris Siganos, Founder and Managing Director of Zeus International Hotels and Resorts.