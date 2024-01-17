SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsZeus International Hotels and Resorts Continues Expansion with Hotel Deals in Milan...
Travel News

Zeus International Hotels and Resorts Continues Expansion with Hotel Deals in Milan and Thessaloniki

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Greek hospitality group Zeus International Hotels and Resorts has continued its European expansion drive by acquiring two hotels in Milan and Thessaloniki.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in the Zeus International Group’s expansion into the European hospitality market, bringing the total number of its privately owned hotels in its portfolio to nine across Southeast Europe, namely in Greece, Italy, Romania and Cyprus.

These new additions to the company’s portfolio demonstrate our dedication to the advancement and development of tourism and hospitality in Greece and abroad. We will always be dedicated to promoting authentic hospitality through Zeus International’s experience and know-how,” said Haris Siganos, Founder and Managing Director of Zeus International Hotels and Resorts.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Travel Marketing Giant MMGY Global Appoints Regional Heads for EMEA and Americas
Next article
Michael O’Leary Expresses Trust in Boeing; Says Passengers are Safe

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,733 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie