Travel Marketing Giant MMGY Global Appoints Regional Heads for EMEA and Americas

MMGY Global – the leading integrated marketing firm specialising in travel, hospitality and lifestyle – has appointed new heads for its EMEA and Americas operations.

Caroline Moultrie will serve as president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), while Craig Compagnone will be president of the Americas region.

Both positions are effective immediately and will report to MMGY Global chief executive Katie Briscoe.

“As the landscape of the industry we serve continues to become more complex, MMGY Global is committed to assembling top talent from around the world to lead our operations and client strategy,” said Ms Briscoe. “The extensive experience of Caroline and Craig, both long-standing leaders in the company, will undoubtedly propel our global service offerings to new heights in their respective regions.”

Ms Moultrie is MMGY Global’s first President of EMEA. As former Managing Director of MMGY Hills Balfour and Executive Vice President of the World Travel & Tourism Council, Ms Moultrie is a global business leader and strategist.

An 18-year veteran of the agency, Compagnone has supported MMGY Global in many positions and will now serve as President, Americas.