Win A Trip For 2 to Norway with Hurtigruten

Join ITTN & Hurtigruten for an exclusive webinar this Thursday 4 April from 9.30-10am and be in with a chance of winning a trip for 2 (yes, you can bring a companion!) to Norway from 14 – 20 May.

Simply by registering, you will be entered into the competition, but make sure you join us live to learn more about this exciting expedition cruise line! For those who cannot join us live, a copy of the webinar will be sent after the webinar for you to watch back in your own time.

Prize Includes:

Return flights for agent

Transfers

Dinner in Oslo on night 1

Pre-night hotel stay

6-Day Sailing (all food, tea, coffee, water)

Planned excursions

Norway Day celebrations on 17th May!

Not Included:

Flights and transfers for guest

Alcohol onboard

Any additional purchases on or off the ship

This webinar is open to members of the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade only. Please register using your agency email address.

Register now here: https://bit.ly/3ILhCvw