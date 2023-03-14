fbpx
Win A Trip For 2 to Norway with Hurtigruten

By Carrie Day
Join ITTN & Hurtigruten for an exclusive webinar this Thursday 4 April from 9.30-10am and be in with a chance of winning a trip for 2 (yes, you can bring a companion!) to Norway from 14 – 20 May.

Simply by registering, you will be entered into the competition, but make sure you join us live to learn more about this exciting expedition cruise line! For those who cannot join us live, a copy of the webinar will be sent after the webinar for you to watch back in your own time.

Prize Includes:

  • Return flights for agent
  • Transfers
  • Dinner in Oslo on night 1
  • Pre-night hotel stay
  • 6-Day Sailing (all food, tea, coffee, water)
  • Planned excursions
  • Norway Day celebrations on 17th May!

Not Included:

  • Flights and transfers for guest
  • Alcohol onboard
  • Any additional purchases on or off the ship

This webinar is open to members of the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade only. Please register using your agency email address.

Register now here: https://bit.ly/3ILhCvw

Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
