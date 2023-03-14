Supplier Spotlight: European Elegance Introduced To The Oceans Of The World By Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and created at the heart of Swiss luxury hospitality. The brand stems from the long-held vision of the Aponte family to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travellers.

This is a story that starts in 1940s Sorrento with a Neapolitan ferry captain, Gianluigi Aponte, who, together with the Swiss sweetheart, went on to create MSC, a global shipping operation and the world’s largest privately-owned cruise company. Now this seafaring family are fulfilling their life-long dream with the launch of Explora Journeys, an exquisite, modern luxury cruise experience like no other.

Transforming ocean travel through a synergy of the chicest ships and the most immersive itineraries guests will discover further, travel deeper and linger a little longer at each destination. These are enriching holidays for the curious, cosmopolitan traveller who wants to create connections that last long beyond the cruise itself. The brand’s aspiration is to create a unique ‘Ocean State of Mind’ for each guest by connecting them with the sea, with themselves, and like-minded others.

Designed in partnership with the world’s foremost superyacht specialists and harnessing cutting-edge maritime technology, Explora Journeys ships offer refined yet effortless luxury and, thanks to their size, an incredible richness of experiences, all whilst maintaining a feeling of intimacy and exclusivity.

Onboard, European elegance permeates every detail. The 461 suites, penthouses and residences – each with sweeping ocean views from floor-to-ceiling windows and private sun terraces – offer guests comfortable homes at sea. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to stimulate the senses and reflect the brand’s philosophy, owing to carefully considered elements such as natural light, colour, space, privacy, and connection with the sea. Explora Journeys has worked meticulously to ensure every guest experiences an opulent, yet intimate retreat as they embark on their own ocean journey.

In the spirit of creating a home-away-from-home, the art on board has been carefully curated by the Aponte family. Each suite will feature a master artwork in the living room, whilst across the fleet guests will find selected pieces by artists such as Swiss-Egyptian sculptor Yves Dana, prints by Majorcan artist Nena Woreth and works by the late Chinese-French abstract painter Chu Teh Chun.

Cultural nourishment isn’t all, the culinary experiences promise something for every palate and provides the perfect scene for long, languorous lunches and vibrant evenings. A celebration of global culinary talents, cultures, and passions, sophisticated and varied culinary experiences are showcased across six vibrant restaurants, as well as in five of the 12 bars and lounges onboard (eight indoor and four outdoor).

Try Sakura, an immersive, authentic dining experience offering the finest Pan-Asian cuisine, representing Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Malaysian. With Asian-influenced beverages, and a Sake sommelier. Or, for a refined European steakhouse experience, Marble & Co. Grill, serves exceptional cuts, personally sourced and sustainably farmed.

Influenced by sophisticated, beachside Mediterranean restaurants, Med Yacht Club embraces the varied cuisines of Italy, Spain, Greece, and France. Whilst the 18 separate cooking stations found at Emporium Marketplace evolve throughout the day with cuisines representing every corner of the globe. Including sushi, fresh seafood and a daily rotisserie. Pasta cooked to order, plus freshly baked pizzas. Whilst Fil Rouge unites international flavours with a French influence.

For a truly unique experience, Anthology offers flawless service in an intimate yet elevated atmosphere. Guests are invited to experience menus curated by some of the world’s most celebrated guest chefs and discover their inspiring creations representing cuisines from around the globe. (Experience fee applies).

More than 27,000 sq feet of outdoor space includes three swimming pools and 64 private cabanas, whilst an indoor pool with a retractable glass roof allows for relaxation poolside whatever the weather and 9,700 sq feet for the Ocean Wellness spa and fitness studios ensures guests can do as much (or as little) as they like.

Ashore, guests will venture both on and off the beaten path, with a series of mesmerising itineraries each thoughtfully designed to allow for a slower pace of travel, with overnight stays while in port to allow time to be fully immersed in the local culture and environment. Discover our Guest Experience.

Join our community now, visit explorajourneys.com/traveladvisors