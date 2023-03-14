Widerøe Airlines and Partners Undertake Irish Agent FAM Trip to Norway

Norwegian carrier Widerøe Airlines – which is now flying three times weekly from Dublin to Bergen – recently hosted an agent fam trip to Norway together with Visit Bodø, Fjord Norway, North Norway and Visit Bergen.

The trip, led by Jo-Ann Raleigh of ASM-Ireland which represents Widerøe, commenced in Bodø, where agents experienced an eagle safari by rib boat, an introduction to the Sami culture, a step back in time to the Iron Age as well as visiting the famous Kjerringøy Trading Post as well as the world’s strongest tidal current at Saltstraumen. Cocktails under the midnight sun was a highlight of their time inside the Artic Circle.

The group then travelled to Hardangerfjord, the queen of fjords, taking in the stunning views by rib boat. Tasting local Norwegian cider and the best of Norwegian cuisine was an unforgettable experience for the group.

Finally, the group travelled to Bergen, gateway to the fjords, where two nights were spent exploring this compact and scenic city. Highlights included a trip on a funicular, a cable car ride to a mountain top for lunch and a fjord cruise around the city.

Bergen is a bucket list destination for many travellers with Widerøe now flying three times weekly from Dublin, which means Norway has never been closer.