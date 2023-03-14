fbpx
SEARCH
HomeSustainabilityCathay and Singapore Airlines to Collaborate on Sustainability Initiatives
Sustainability

Cathay and Singapore Airlines to Collaborate on Sustainability Initiatives

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Cathay and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a broad range of sustainability initiatives. These collective efforts are aimed at advocating for the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the Asia-Pacific region, a critical decarbonisation lever for the sector, and sharing best practices to boost sustainability performance.

The MoU was signed by Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Ronald Lam and Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the 80th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit.

The agreement, which focuses on two key areas, underscores both carriers’ commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and affirms their aspiration to help drive sustainability changes in the airline industry.

Firstly, Cathay and SIA will jointly advocate for the greater use of SAF in the Asia-Pacific region. Initiatives in this area will include raising public awareness about SAF’s critical role in decarbonising aviation, advocating for supportive policies in the region, and promoting the creation of a standard global accounting and reporting framework to ensure the transparency and verifiability of emission reductions from the use of the fuel. The airlines will also explore potential opportunities for joint procurement of SAF at selected locations. These are aimed at boosting SAF production and supporting its wider adoption in the airline industry.

The second area of focus will be the exchange of best practices to reduce single-use plastics, minimise waste, and improve energy efficiency in ground and cargo operations. This will allow Cathay and SIA to improve their sustainability performance, and speed up the development and implementation of sustainable solutions in their operations.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
ITTN’s Maria Uchoa Reports from The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie