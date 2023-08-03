VisitPITTSBURGH Appoints Emily Hatfield Director of Communications and Public Affairs

VisitPITTSBURGH has appointed Emily Hatfield as the region’s new director of communications and public affairs.

In this role, Ms Hatfield – who brings nearly 10 years of public affairs experience to the role – will work closely with senior leadership to align marketing and communication efforts with overall business goals.

She will partner with key stakeholders throughout the organisation to shape and execute business strategy and key initiatives as well as continue to enhance and endorse VisitPITTSBURGH’s brand, voice, and messaging to promote the region as a premier travel destination.

“We’re delighted to welcome Emily Hatfield to VisitPITTSBURGH,” said Chief Marketing Officer Susan Klein. “She brings a highly relevant background to the role, including a wealth of communications and public affairs experience in tourism at the statewide level in West Virginia. We’re confident Emily will make an immediate and significant contribution in our efforts to positively promote Pittsburgh and our entire region.”

Ms Hatfield said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the VisitPITTSBURGH team. Pittsburgh has so much to offer and has always been a world-class travel destination. I’m excited to dive into the role during such a pivotal moment in the organisation’s history, and I look forward to working alongside my VisitPITTSBURGH colleagues to tell the city’s story and make a significant impact on both a global and national scale.”