USAirtours Rejoins TIPTO Supplier Member Network

USAirtours has rejoined the TIPTO supplier member network after a break of nearly 6 years.

TIPTO – which acts as a tour operator support group in the UK and Northern Ireland – has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with a number of clients wins of late.

Established for over 40 years, USAirtours is a trade only destination expert, allowing them to create high quality, tailor-made holidays – including cruise and stay – to North America, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico.

With owned flight allocations and the ability to sell these destinations with out-of-date range flights, USAirtours can currently guarantee pricing for agents until 31 December 2025.

Jessie Manzi, Head of Sales, USAirtours, said: “As a trade only operator, agents are, of course, at the heart of our growth strategy. TIPTO will help the team to reinvest in our current trade relationships, as well as make and build brand new connections. We want to offer our thanks to every agent that continues to support our operation and by rejoining TIPTO and attending its popular events, we have the perfect platform from which to do that.”

TIPTO Chairman, Richard Forde, said: “The TIPTO team are delighted to welcome back USAirtours for Year 25. Returning suppliers really are a testament to how powerful the TIPTO offering is for building a meaningful presence and key relationships within the trade. I have no doubt that the event format TIPTO offers will support USAirtours in its quest to reconnect with agents, as well as allow them to build brand new relationships to expand its network – it’s exactly what TIPTO is all about.”