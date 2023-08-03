Shannon Company InflightFlix Enters Strategic Alliance with Destinations International

Shannon-based company InflightFlix has teamed up with Destinations International – the global trade association for convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards.

Through a new strategic alliance, the two companies will provide an innovative new inflight communication channel for destinations to communicate with airline passengers with air access.

Destinations International is the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards – with more than 7,500 members and partners from over 700 destinations.

InflightFlix produces premium destination video guides for airlines in-flight entertainment. The company is producing a global series title “Regions and Reasons to Visit” for destinations in North America, UK, UAE and Ireland. Since 2018 InflightFlix has signed agreements with Emirates, Aer Lingus, Lufthansa Systems and Viasat.

InflightFlix enables:

Airlines to inspire and enhance the passenger experience with 10 Regions to Visit in each network destination and convert destination content costs to revenue.

Tourism Boards to target people globally with air access on flights between competing destinations and showcase 100 reasons to book a flight to their destination.

Visitor Experiences to reach a global audience at an affordable price, particularly inbound airline passengers en-route, engage them with their 30-second video, and compel them to add these experiences to their itinerary pre-arrival.

The partnership enables destination marketing organisations to inspire airline passengers to visit by showcasing reasons to visit their region to airline passengers inflight destination videos when dreaming about their next flight or pre arrival.

The partnership was first announced at the prestigious Destinations International Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas, where over 1,600 delegates from around the globe gathered to explore cutting-edge advancements in the travel and tourism industry.

“This alliance with Destinations International underscores our commitment to showcase the greatest regions and reasons to visit to our airlines passengers,” said Martin O’Regan, CEO of InflightFlix. “We know our airlines are looking to entertain and inspire passengers with greatest experiences and Destinations International relationships with regional destination marketing organisations provides us access to authentic experts globally.”

“Inflight destination videos offer an unbeatable channel for destination organizations to communicate with travellers” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “This new partnership provides our destination organization members with an affordable platform to promote their destinations to millions of passengers on hundreds of thousands of flights globally when dreaming, considering or pre arrival in nearby airports. We are excited to provide our members access to the InflightFlix platform with global distribution across the world’s airlines.”

Through this collaboration, InflightFlix will partner with Destinations International and its over 700 member organisations across 26 countries and territories to promote regions globally to allow more efficient marketing of destinations and experiences inflight that inspires people to travel.

Additionally, the alliance will empower destination organizations to better serve other stakeholders and showcase great reasons to visit their region to a global audience.