Etihad Adds Boston to US Destinations Roster

Etihad Airways has added Boston to its roster of US destinations, making the city its fourth US stop; after New York, Washington DC, and Chicago; while it also flies to Toronto in Canada.

Etihad will start four weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Boston commencing on 31 March 2024.

“We are delighted to introduce flights to Boston, which opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from the American Northeast and across the United States,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive of Etihad Airways. “We eagerly await welcoming guests to our extraordinary home as well as offering them access to our growing global network.”