Cliffs of Moher Ranked 9th Best Natural Wonder of the World in Survey

By Geoff Percival

Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher have been ranked inside the top 10 natural wonders of the world worth paying a visit to, in a new international survey.

The Co Clare attraction outranks Milford Sound in New Zealand and Angel Falls in Venezuela in the survey by Titan Travel. It falls only just behind Australia’s Great Barrier and Mount Everest in the list.

Arches National Park in Utah was crowned top attraction in the survey, with Iguazu Falls – which spans the border between Argentina and Brazil – ranks second.

Victoria Falls, the Grand Canyon and Table Mountain come next on the list. Kenya’s Lake Nakuru, meanwhile, was voted the world’s most overrated natural wonder.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
