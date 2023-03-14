fbpx
Viking Cruises Adds Two World Cruises to 2026 Sailings Schedule

Viking Cruises has added two world cruises to its itinerary for 2026, which have now opened for bookings.

The Longitudinal World Cruise VI lasts for 69 days and goes from Buenos Aires to Milwaukee – taking in 5 itineraries and 9 countries and featuring South Georgia Island in Antarctica and the Great Lakes in North America.

This journey, on board the Viking Polaris, is priced at $88,995 per person – which includes business class air links.

Meanwhile, the 121-day 2026 Viking World Journeys – upon the Viking Sky – will sail from Los Angeles to London, with 50 included tours across 23 countries.

This voyage is priced from $92,495 per person, again with business class air links included.

Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
