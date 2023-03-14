Ryanair Enters Sales Partnership with Polish OTA eSky

Ryanair has signed an online booking/sales partnership deal with Polish online travel agent (OTA) eSky.

Based in Katowice, eSky is one of the leading OTAs in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The Polish agent is now authorised to offer Ryanair flights, seats, and bags to its customers on the condition that they do not overcharge customers for Ryanair products.

The deal will also guarantee eSky customers that their correct contact and payment info is provided to Ryanair, ensuring that they have direct access to their myRyanair account and receive important flight information straight to their email.

eSky is Ryanair’s 6th approved OTA partner – alongside loveholidays, Kiwi, TUI, On the Beach and El Corte Inglés.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “…This deal will enable eSky customers to now book Ryanair flights, seats, and bags as part of their eSky booking with the guarantee that they will have full price transparency of Ryanair products and that they will receive all information regarding their flight directly from Ryanair as well as having direct access to their booking through their myRyanair account, which is not the case with unauthorised OTA Pirates. This deal distinguishes eSky from these OTA Pirates who continue to dupe and scam consumers by unlawfully screenscraping Ryanair’s website and mis-selling our flights with egregious hidden mark-ups and overcharges.”

Lukasz Habaj, CEO, eSky Group, said: “…We strongly believe that co-operation between OTA’s and airlines is crucial, and we take pride in being one of the few OTA’s on the market to work directly with airlines. This collaboration is an important step forward in accelerating our dynamic package product offering and growth. By joining forces, we are streamlining the booking process and ensuring our customers have access to an extensive flight network of the biggest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, in Europe. At its core, this newfound partnership underscores our dedication to prioritizing consumer choice, with the overarching goal of disrupting the travel market in the CEE region with our dynamic packages, a very well-known product to customers in Western Europe.”