McEvaddy Brothers Submit Plans for 3rd Terminal at Dublin Airport

A “concept plan” for a third terminal at Dublin Airport has been lodged with Fingal County Council.

The privately-owned D A Terminal 3 Ltd vehicle – owned by businessmen brothers Ulick and Des McEvaddy – has submitted the plan, which proposes a new multi-faceted development, called Western Campus, featuring a third terminal, new car parks, a cargo terminal, a logistics park, office blocks and a hotel. The new campus would be located between the two runways at the airport.

A spokesperson for D A Terminal 3 Ltd told RTÉ that the new concept plan is fully compliant with Fingal County Council’s adopted strategy for Dublin Airport, as outlined in the Fingal Development Plan 2023 to 2029 and the Dublin Airport Local Area Plan 2020, they added.

RTÉ quoted the spokesperson as saying: “There is a lot of discussion around increasing the passenger cap to 40 million passengers, but this is short-sighted and lacks vision for future needs.”

They said: “Dublin Airport is a vital gateway for Ireland’s connectivity, and as air travel continues to grow, it is essential that we have the infrastructure in place to meet the demands of the future. Terminal 3 is not just a building; it will be a strategic investment in Ireland’s connectivity and in the efficiency of our airport. With our plan, Dublin Airport can become a global aviation hub and a major centre for commercial activity.”

“The fact is that Dublin airport needs a strategy based on the reality of what is to come. We are looking at a masterplan that not only meets the needs of the travelling public, but with the development of the Western Campus, a significant economic hub for Fingal and Dublin.”