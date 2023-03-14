Emirates Partners with AC Milan at Dubai World Cup

Emirates marked this year’s Dubai World Cup – the annual highlight of the UAE horseracing calendar – at the Meydan Racecourse, on March 30, by unveiling a bespoke art installation in conjunction with one of its football partners, the mighty AC Milan.

Emirates is chief sponsor of the Rossoneri – Italy’s second most decorated football club – and this latest partnership between the two, made by renowned local artist Kareemgraphy (calligraffiti artist and designer artist Abdul Kareem) was to celebrate “the intersection of sports, culture and art”.

The innovative art installation is a representation of a horse, made up of 187 AC Milan’s Home, Away, Third, and goalkeeper jerseys, artfully arranged. The eye-catching 8 x 8 metre display sits on the lawn area adjacent to the parade ring, and comes to life when viewed by Dubai World Cup fans in the Grandstand, “in a breathtaking vision uniting sports, culture, and art”.

AC Milan’s chief commercial officer Maikel Oettle said: “It’s inspiring to see AC Milan and Emirates come together for this extraordinary event. This art installation beautifully celebrates the intersection of sports and diverse cultures, bringing together football and horse racing. It speaks volumes about the Club’s innovative nature and its expanding presence beyond pure football.”

Boutros Boutros Emirates executive vice president of corporate communications, marketing and brand remarked: “We are delighted to see the convergence of our 17-year partnership with AC Milan and 28-year partnership with Dubai World Cup represented in such a unique and artistic way. It’s another impressive and innovative moment for our customers to enjoy at a world class event, with exceptional brand partnerships and an appreciation for sport, culture and art.”

The event marked a milestone in AC Milan’s collaboration with Emirates, further strengthening the partnership between the two brands and reinforcing the club’s presence in the Middle East as well as its commitment to engaging with diverse audiences through innovative initiatives.

Among the notable attendees at the event were AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani, RedBird Capital’s Operating Partner and AC Milan Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan’s Chief Commercial Officer Maikel Oettle.