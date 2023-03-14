Turkish Airlines to Begin Flying to Australia

Turkish Airlines is to begin flying to Australia, for the first time ever, this Spring.

The airline – which already flies to 129 countries and 345 destinations across 5 continents – will expand its network to Australia with the launch of a new three times a week flight from Istanbul to Melbourne (via Singapore) starting on March 15.

Turkish Airlines’ new flights will also increase Melbourne’s access to the European, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and African markets via İstanbul, contributing to tourism, international education, business, and trade potential.

In the next few years, Turkish Airlines aims to operate direct flights to Melbourne and other potential cities in the country with the acquisition of new aircraft capable of operating non-stop flights between Istanbul and Melbourne.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman said: “Today is an important day for us. We have realised our goal of reaching the continent of Australia, which we have been successfully working on for a while, with the confirmed flight date.

“We have a significant global value that distinguishes us from our competitors as we are the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world. Maintaining this valuable mission is a very strong motivation that drives us to work harder, more devotedly, and with more enthusiasm.

“With this motivation, we are excited to add Melbourne as our 346th destination to our flight network. Australia, with its natural beauty and hospitable people, becomes the 130th country and sixth continent under our wings.“