SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsTurkish Airlines to Begin Flying to Australia
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Turkish Airlines to Begin Flying to Australia

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Turkish Airlines is to begin flying to Australia, for the first time ever, this Spring.

The airline – which already flies to 129 countries and 345 destinations across 5 continents – will expand its network to Australia with the launch of a new three times a week flight from Istanbul to Melbourne (via Singapore) starting on March 15.

Turkish Airlines’ new flights will also increase Melbourne’s access to the European, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and African markets via İstanbul, contributing to tourism, international education, business, and trade potential.

In the next few years, Turkish Airlines aims to operate direct flights to Melbourne and other potential cities in the country with the acquisition of new aircraft capable of operating non-stop flights between Istanbul and Melbourne.

Turkish Airlines new routes

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman said: “Today is an important day for us. We have realised our goal of reaching the continent of Australia, which we have been successfully working on for a while, with the confirmed flight date. 

“We have a significant global value that distinguishes us from our competitors as we are the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world. Maintaining this valuable mission is a very strong motivation that drives us to work harder, more devotedly, and with more enthusiasm. 

“With this motivation, we are excited to add Melbourne as our 346th destination to our flight network. Australia, with its natural beauty and hospitable people, becomes the 130th country and sixth continent under our wings.“

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
UNWTO: 2024 to Usher in Full Post-Covid Recovery for Global Tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie