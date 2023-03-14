UNWTO: 2024 to Usher in Full Post-Covid Recovery for Global Tourism

This year – 2024 – will officially mark a return to pre-pandemic tourism levels, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Its first world tourism barometer of the year states that 2023 ended with global tourism back up to 88% of 2019 health levels, the last year totally untouched by the Covid crisis, with around 1.3 billion international arrivals logged, and the tourism receipts topping $1.4 trillion.

Furthermore, the UNWTO suggests that continued increase in air connectivity, the “unleashing” of the remaining pent-up passenger demand and a stronger recovery of Asian markets and destinations should underpin a full global tourism recovery by the end of 2024.

While there remain serious challenges for the tourism industry – macro economic conditions, conflicts around the world and staff shortages – global tourism is still expected to grow by 2% this year versus pre-Covid 2019.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “The latest UNWTO data underscores tourism’s resilience and rapid recovery, with pre-pandemic numbers expected by the end of 2024. The rebound is already having a significant impact on economies, jobs, growth and opportunities for communities everywhere. These numbers also recall the critical task of progressing sustainability and inclusion in tourism development.”