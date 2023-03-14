‘Bigger and Better’ Emirates Hosts Agent Appreciation Evening in Dublin

SEARCH
Emirates held an Appreciation Dinner in the Westbury Hotel last night, hosted by Anita Thomas (Country Manager), Filippo Rocchi (Sales Manager) and the sales support and groups teams.

Anita Thomas spoke about how Emirates is bigger and better than ever thanking the trade for their continued support.

Emirates has carried more than 450,000 passengers on its popular Dublin-Dubai route during 2023, marking one of its most successful years operating out of Ireland. Anita mentioned that Dublin is heading towards having a very profitable year.

January 2023 saw a lot of bookings for December and Anita noted that there is a good mix between last-minute bookings and planning far in advance of travel. This January Emirates is seeing steady growth in bookings across the year, mentioning that they are already up year on year.

Clare Dunne (CEO, ITAA) thanked Anita and the Emirates team for their dedication and continued support on behalf of the trade.

Emirates has double daily flights to Dubai and has stopovers with their current offer of free attraction tickets on 8-hour or more layovers. Read more about the stopover options here.

