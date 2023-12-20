Emirates Marks One of its Most Successful Years in Ireland by Carrying Over 450,000 Passengers on Dublin-Dubai Route

Emirates has carried more than 450,000 passengers on its popular Dublin-Dubai route during 2023, marking one of its most successful years operating out of Ireland.

Emirates named Australia as its top international destination from Ireland, as thousands of passengers headed down under for holidays and to visit family and friends this year.

Emirates’ service out of Ireland is famous for its double-daily route between Dublin and Dubai.

Country manager for Emirates in Ireland, Anita Thomas confirmed that 2023 is shaping up to be one of the airline’s most successful in the airline’s history, demonstrating buoyant demand and an even stronger performance than pre-pandemic.

“The demand for international travel has returned stronger than ever since the dark days of the pandemic. Dubai is proving a hugely popular holiday destination for the majority of our customers travelling from Ireland, but Australia is without a doubt the busiest destination on the route.”

The top five destinations for 2023 were Dubai, Sydney, Bangkok, Melbourne and Perth, affirming the popularity of Australia for the leisure passenger and those, visiting friends and family down under.

Emirates is the only airline flying direct to Dubai from Ireland and currently serves 144 destinations worldwide.

Globally, Emirates carried 26.1million passengers between April and September 2023, up 31% from the same period last year.

“We are also seeing a lot of young people heading to the major Australian cities on one- and two-year work visas, which is really exciting for them as they take the opportunity to explore and experience new destinations,” said Anita Thomas.

While Dubai and Australia are expected to remain the leading destinations for passengers from Ireland in 2024. Anita Thomas has seen a spike in booking to Vietnam; 2024 bookings for Bangkok are already busy as both honeymooners and backpackers head to Thailand for unforgettable experiences. Maldives, the gem of the Indian Ocean and Cape Town, where the famous Table Mountain is one of the leading tourist attractions will claim their spots in the top 10 for 2024 based on current demand.