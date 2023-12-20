How to Beat the Crowds at Disney World in 2024 – EXACT Dates Revealed for a Quieter Visit!

New data has been released detailing the EXACT best days to visit Disney World, in Florida, if you want to avoid the huge crowds.

Disney travel planning expert MagicGuides has compiled a list of top tips for visiting Disney World and the Magic Kingdom next year if you want a hassle-free trip; including the least busy days to visit.

Overall, Disney World parks are least crowded on January 2 until the third Monday in February (Presidents’ Day). Labor Day (the first Monday in September) is typically around the time schools get their year started, so the month or so after that is the least crowded time of year. Additionally, July and August can also be good times to go if you don’t mind the typically higher heat and humidity.

The following dates are MagicGuides’ estimated least busy/less crowded/best days to visit: Magic Kingdom (October 26, 31; November 1); EPCOT (October 24, 25, 26, 31; November 1, 2); Hollywood Studios (October 24, 25, 26, 31; November 1); Animal Kingdom (October 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31; November 1, 2, 3, 7, 8).

When is Disney World the least crowded?

Walt Disney World’s parks are typically the least crowded around:

January 2nd until just before Presidents’ Day week (the third Monday in February)

The week after Labor Day until just prior to Thanksgiving week

The week following Thanksgiving weekend until the week before Christmas.

When is Disney World the most crowded?

Unsurprisingly, weekends are typically more crowded than weekdays, and when it comes to weekdays, Mondays and Fridays tend to be slightly more crowded than Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The parks generally experience their highest attendance around specific dates such as:

Presidents’ Day week (the third week in February)

Spring Break period, from mid-March through to late April

Memorial Day weekend, summer (mid-June through Labor Day)

Thanksgiving week

Christmas week, till January 1

Expert tips for planning your 2024 Walt Disney World vacation, from deciding between on-site Vs. off-site hotels to planning your meals strategically

Tips for avoiding standby lines

Maximizing your Walt Disney World experience involves strategic planning for standby wait times, which tend to peak mid-afternoon. For key attractions, consider “rope dropping” by arriving at the park before it opens and heading directly to the desired attraction so you can ride it with as little wait as possible.

To further minimise wait times, consider exploring attractions during the afternoon parade or peak meal times. The Disney Genie section of the My Disney Experience App offers wait time forecasts, aiding in precise arrival planning. Additionally, for enhanced comfort, prioritize rides with outdoor queues either early or late in the day to avoid the scorching midday sun, leveraging the refuge of indoor, air-conditioned lines that are also less susceptible to closure during afternoon thunderstorms.

Take advantage of Mobile Ordering to avoid lines

Reservations are not offered for quick-service dining at Disney World, though some locations do provide a mobile ordering service through the My Disney Experience app. For these locations, you can view menus in the app, order and pay ahead of time. When it’s time to eat, you can bypass the regular order/payment line and go straight to the mobile pickup window to get your food, which minimizes the length of your vacation spent in lines.

Pro tip: Time your meals strategically

Unless you have breakfast reservations for an in-park restaurant, we advise against having breakfast in the park. You’ll likely miss out on some of the lowest ride wait times of the day if you’re off getting food right after the park opens. Instead, have breakfast at your hotel’s restaurant before heading to the park, or have a quick snack for breakfast and opt for an early lunch.

Additionally, having your meals during an off-peak time is a great way to avoid wasting time waiting in long lines at counter-service restaurants. If you have lunch at noon and dinner at 6PM, you’ll quickly notice that everyone else in the park had the same idea. Not only will there be longer waits in line, but you might even have to “hover” a bit to find an empty table.

Take breaks to avoid burnout

Balancing your Disney World vacation is crucial; going nonstop may lead to midweek burnout and a less enjoyable experience. We highly recommend avoiding the draining afternoon sun. A midday break, especially for those staying on-site, can be revitalizing, offering time for a nap, pool dip, or exploring resort amenities.

Incorporating a designated “day off” or regular breaks during your trip allows for relaxation or alternative activities like golf, resort-hopping, or a visit to Disney Springs. Considering both active and restful periods ensures your vacation stays on course without derailment.

Top tip: Buy a Park Hopper ticket

The Park Hopper ticket option allows guests to visit multiple Disney World theme parks on the same day. After starting the day at one park, guests may then easily ‘hop’ to a different theme park later in the day. We especially love the Park Hopper for spending the first part of the day at one theme park, then spending the evenings at Epcot to take advantage of the wonderful dining options at the World Showcase.

Choosing your Disney World hotel: On-site Vs. off-site

Disney owns and operates more than 20 on-site hotels, or, as an alternative, you can choose to stay at a hotel not owned by Disney; that could save you some money, but you’ll miss out on several perks offered exclusively to on-site guests.

Benefits of staying at an on-site resort:

Each resort has its own distinctive character, charm, and identity to surround yourself with Disney magic, 24/7.

Each resort is in close proximity to all the parks and have direct access to monorails, boats, skyliners, and buses. A few resorts are close enough to walk to Magic Kingdom or EPCOT easily.

Early Theme Park Entry – This perk allows guests to enter each of the four theme parks thirty minutes before they officially open.

Ability to book Advanced Dining Reservations and Lightning Lane entries ahead of non-Disney resort guests.

The only major disadvantage of staying at an on-site Disney resort is the cost. With the extra perks and close proximity to the park, these resorts are more expensive than off-site resorts, so your decision will depend on your budget and the priorities of your vacation.

Off-site hotels

Off-site properties, while often farther from the park and lacking direct Disney transportation, can still provide proximity, with some situated directly on Disney-owned land. If your party exceeds five guests, off-site options offer better value compared to the relatively pricey on-site 5-person+ options. Opting for a non-Disney resort is a budget-friendly choice for those comfortable with some distance from the action, but for a fully immersive experience in the magic, we recommend on-site hotels.

Dining reservations are crucial

If you plan on dining at table-service restaurants during your vacation, reservations are essential. Disney calls its restaurant reservations “Advance Dining Reservations”, which lets you secure your table at some of Disney’s most popular table-service restaurants.

Guests staying in a Disney Resort hotel may make dining reservations for the entire length of their stay (up to 10 days’ worth of reservations) as early as 60 days in advance of their hotel check-in date. All other guests can make their reservations for dining as early as 60 days in advance of the meal.

Utilize Genie+ and Lightning Lanes wisely

Understanding the Genie+ service

For a usual fee of approximately $15-$30 (varies based on date/demand/park) per person per day, Genie+ lets guests make reservations on the morning of their visit and then make additional ride reservations, one at a time, for the remainder of the day.

Individual Lightning Lane entry

Individual Lightning Lanes are available for the most popular attractions in each park, which are not included in Genie+. Guests can purchase one entrance per day for each ride offering this individual entry service. The cost usually ranges from $10-$20 per ride and varies based on the attraction and date, available for purchase only on the day of your visit.

Take advantage of Early Theme Park Entry

A great perk of staying at an on-site Disney hotel is having extra time in the parks before the public is allowed in. While not all attractions operate during these extended hours, it’s still a great way to get a few extra rides in with typically lower wait times.

Disney Resort hotel guests may enter the Disney parks 30 minutes earlier than the general public, every day of the week. Additionally, guests at Disney Deluxe Resorts, Deluxe Villa Resorts, and a few other select hotels may also enjoy additional time at specific parks on specific nights. Guests should check the latest schedule to verify which dates and parks are available during your trip.