Great Lakes USA to Exhibit at Holiday World Show Dublin this Month

Great Lakes USA will be exhibiting at The Holiday World Show Dublin – which runs from January 26-28 at RDS Simmonscourt – on the back of new flights linking Dublin to Minneapolis Saint-Paul (MSP), one of the area’s gateway airports.

Aer Lingus is re-starting it’s flight to MSP on April 29 and Delta is launching a new flight on May 9.

The Great Lakes is the largest group of freshwater lakes in the world. Comprised of Lake Superior, Huron, Ontario, Erie and Michigan, the five Great Lakes are surrounded by a total of 10,000 miles of shoreline and contain more than a fifth of the world’s fresh water surface. The Great Lakes region is home to big cosmopolitan cities, sweeping landscapes, diverse culture and small lakeside communities.

This region, which is the size of continental Europe, includes the US states of Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.