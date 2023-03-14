SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsGreat Lakes USA to Exhibit at Holiday World Show Dublin this Month
Travel News

Great Lakes USA to Exhibit at Holiday World Show Dublin this Month

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Great Lakes USA will be exhibiting at The Holiday World Show Dublin – which runs from January 26-28 at RDS Simmonscourt – on the back of new flights linking Dublin to Minneapolis Saint-Paul (MSP), one of the area’s gateway airports.

Aer Lingus is re-starting it’s flight to MSP on April 29 and Delta is launching a new flight on May 9.

The Great Lakes is the largest group of freshwater lakes in the world. Comprised of Lake Superior, Huron, Ontario, Erie and Michigan, the five Great Lakes are surrounded by a total of 10,000 miles of shoreline and contain more than a fifth of the world’s fresh water surface. The Great Lakes region is home to big cosmopolitan cities, sweeping landscapes, diverse culture and small lakeside communities.

This region, which is the size of continental Europe, includes the US states of Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Dublin Airport Celebrates Anniversary of Maiden Flight

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,733 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie