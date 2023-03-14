Dublin Airport Celebrates Anniversary of Maiden Flight

Dublin Airport has, today, marked the 84th anniversary of the first flight ever to take off from the airport.

The first flight from Dublin Airport – an Aer Lingus flight to Liverpool – took off on January 19, 1940. It was also four years after Aer Lingus’ first flight, which flew from Baldonnel Aerodrome to Bristol in May 1936.

Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said: “It’s 84 years today since Dublin Airport opened for business, with the first passenger flight departing for Liverpool Airport. Eamon De Valera was president, World War 2 was raging and our runway was a grass strip. Fast forward to the current day and we’ve two terminals, three runways, more than 600 flights every day and we’re handling upwards of 30 million passengers each year.”

“Our runways and terminals have seen it all over the past 84 years, from US presidents to two Popes, global superstars such as The Beatles and the spectacular homecomings of local heroes such as Katie Taylor and Jackie’s Army. It might be our birthday, but it’s just a normal day at Dublin Airport – albeit the team will be out about in the terminals giving out a few sweet birthday treats to passengers to help us celebrate 84 years of flying and connecting Ireland with the world.”