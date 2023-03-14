Tourism Ireland on Promotional Trail at CMT Holiday Show in Stuttgart

Tourism Ireland in Germany kicked off its 2024 programme of promotions at holiday exhibition CMT in Stuttgart this week.

Tourism Ireland is joined at CMT by nine tourism businesses from Ireland.

CMT is one of the biggest travel fairs in Germany, attracting around 300,000 visitors – or potential holidaymakers for Ireland – all looking for ideas and suggestions for their next holiday. CMT also attracts leading tour operators and travel agents, as well as around 1,500 travel and lifestyle journalists, during the nine-day event.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “CMT in Stuttgart is the first travel fair of the year for Tourism Ireland, providing an excellent opportunity to spread the word about the many great things to see and do in Ireland and to inspire German travellers to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2024. Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world.”

In 2024, Tourism Ireland’s aim is to increase the value of overseas tourism to Ireland, sustainably supporting economies, communities and the environment – and will do so by inspiring overseas visitors and strengthening strategic partnerships. Tourism Ireland’s message in Germany, and elsewhere around the world, is that Ireland has so much to offer across regions and seasons. The organisation will showcase iconic reasons to travel here, expanding people’s bucket lists from best-known spots to our hidden gems.