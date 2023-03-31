TTC Tour Brands Supports Switzerland Tourism’s Roger Federer and Trevor Noah-Fronted Brand Campaign

The world’s leading privately-owned tour portfolio, TTC Tour Brands is proud to celebrate its long-term partnership with Switzerland Tourism by supporting its brand-new campaign installment starring Roger Federer which will inspire travellers from around the world.

This latest film features Roger Federer and Trevor Noah travelling by train throughout the majestic landscapes of Switzerland, with the pair getting lost along the way. The comedic angle is juxtaposed by TTC Tour Brands making a call to arms to travellers to not get lost like Roger and Trevor in the Switzerland Tourism film, but to instead make the right choice and choose one of the leading global travel experts – Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Trafalgar or Costsaver.

“The extensive TTC Tour brands offering truly does offer an unparalleled way to see our magnificent Switzerland. Together Switzerland Toursim and TTC Tour brands continue to partner to find new and exciting ways for travellers to experience the very best of this magical destination. From luxury to budget and everything in between TTC tour brands brings an expertise to travel that connects travellers to the true soul of Switzerland,” said Simon Bosshart, Head of Markets East, Member of the Management – Switzerland Tourism.

“I could not be prouder of the long-standing partnership and friendship between TTC Tour Brands and Switzerland Tourism. Being born in South Africa and having now lived in Switzerland for over 14 years, I am still overwhelmed by the magnificent beauty of the landscapes and the extraordinary Swiss way of life, coupled with the mixing pot of cultures that bring a unique soul to the place. For this reason I am humbled that TTC Tour Brands and Switzerland Tourism have been working successfully together for so many years to promote Switzerland. And the new Switzerland Tourism campaign featuring Roger Federer and Trevor Noah showcases the unparalleled reasons for travellers to choose Switzerland as their next place to visit,” said Gavin Tollman, CEO TTC Tour Brands.

Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Trafalgar and Costsaver meet any and every traveller’s needs and has a brand that can cater to every taste, place and pace. Regardless of the travel style, all brands are underpinned by an industry leading satisfaction seal, thanks to over 100 years of travel expertise. Agent partners can rest assured when they choose one of TTC Tour Brands for their clients to discover Switzerland with, that they will experience this majestic destination with complete ease, thanks to the industry’s best on -road team and unparalleled experiences.

In addition to the TTC Tour Brand’s community being among the first to see the brand-new film, travellers can access an exclusive Є50 credit* toward their Switzerland Trafalgar and Insight Vacations bookings made by 6 April, 2023.

For more information agents can contact their TTC Tour Brands Sales Manager or visit https://agents.ttc.com/login