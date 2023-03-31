Celebrations Mark 40th Anniversary of Loganair Flying from Belfast City Airport

Celebrations have taken place to mark the 40th anniversary of Loganair’s first flight from Belfast City Airport.

As the first airline to operate a scheduled commercial flight into Belfast City Airport in 1983, when it was known as Belfast Harbour Airport, Loganair passengers arriving on the Aberdeen flight on 30 March were welcomed with a celebratory water cannon display.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport commented:

“Loganair has had a longstanding presence at Belfast City Airport, dating back to our very first day of commercial operations in 1983, and coming together to mark this wonderful occasion has allowed us to reflect on our relationship through the years.

“Throughout the past 40 years, our partnership with Loganair has gone from strength to strength and we are very pleased to offer unrivalled convenience to both business and leisure passengers wishing to travel to Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness, and Teesside International Airport.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Loganair to deliver high quality service and choice for travellers long into the future.”

Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“Belfast City Airport plays an important role in the history of our airline as we operated the first scheduled services into the Airport in 1983.

“The aircraft operating into Belfast at that time was also built in Belfast. It’s a privilege to be part of the 40th anniversary celebrations today and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Airport providing unrivalled domestic connectivity.”

Loganair flies from Belfast City Airport to Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness and Teesside International.