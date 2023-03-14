Travel Tip Tuesday with Online-Bedrooms

Travel warning: Avoid alcohol before your flight

Holidaymakers are being warned to avoid alcohol before jetting off if they want to have a relaxing flight.

Experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk have revealed why knocking back drinks before boarding a flight is not a good idea.

Many people mistakenly think that consuming alcohol before a flight can help them relax and nod off on the plane but actually it can have the opposite effect.

At high altitudes, the combination of alcohol consumption, sleep, and low oxygen concentration can decrease blood oxygen saturation, elevate heart rate, and disrupt sleep quality.

Poor sleep quality can worsen jet lag symptoms, making holidaymakers feel sluggish once they arrive at their destination.

This is because alcohol can interfere with the body’s internal clock, especially if people catch flights at odd times such as late at night or at the crack of dawn.

Drinking alcohol before a flight can worsen dehydration, which is already a problem due to the low humidity in the cabin and this can lead to dizziness and headaches.

While alcohol may make people feel drowsy initially, it prevents them from reaching the deeper stages of sleep, which are crucial for feeling rested and rejuvenated.

Nic Shacklock from Online-Bedrooms said: “Getting a drink at the airport before a flight marks the start of a holiday for many people.

“It’s also a common tradition for holidaymakers who are hoping to avoid the flight jitters and nod off quickly on the plane.

“However what many don’t realise is that alcohol often has the opposite effect – instead of helping you sleep through the flight, people often find themselves struggling to drift off or experiencing poor sleep quality.

“Because of the unique conditions on planes, including low humidity levels and pressurised cabin air, adding alcohol to the mix can elevate heart rate, cause headaches and disrupt sleep quality.

“This is why it’s better to stick to water and non-carbonated soft drinks until you land, and once you’re off the plane, have all the fun you want.”

Skipping that pre-flight cocktail can help holidaymakers make the most of their trip and avoid spending the first day of their long-awaited holiday battling sleep deprivation.

Other things people should avoid before a flight are fizzy drinks, greasy or spicy foods and caffeinated beverages.