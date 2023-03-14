Supplier Spotlight: Pegasus Airlines Connects Two Capital Cities with its New Dublin-Ankara Route

This month, Türkiye’s leading low-cost carrier, Pegasus Airlines expands its ever-growing international route network with the launch of flights between Dublin Airport and Ankara Esenboğa Airport in Türkiye.

Pegasus’ route extension connects the capitals of Türkiye and the Republic of Ireland with new direct flights that will operate three times a week on new-generation fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The new flights operate at passenger-friendly times: from Ankara to Dublin, they’ll depart on Wednesdays and Sundays at 09:50 and Fridays at 10:00. Flights from Dublin Airport to Ankara will depart on the same days: Wednesdays, Sundays at 13:25 and Fridays at 13:35.

Lead-in one-way fares start from €69.99 and are bookable through your GDS, flypgs.com or the Pegasus app, where passengers can enjoy the airline’s digital technologies and innovations, which were designed to create a stress-free and seamless journey.

For further exploration, passengers can connect from Ankara to popular hotspots in Türkiye, such as Cappadocia, the UNESCO Heritage landscape famous for its towering fairy-tale chimneys and cave dwellings.

Pegasus’ digital innovations include Pegasus Flex, which allows passengers to book, amend or cancel theirs ticket up to 12 hours before their flight, all manageable via the airline’s mobile app. The Pegasus app is also where they can manage every aspect of their trip, from booking flights and find the lowest fares to check-in and add boarding passes or extras such as baggage or meals from the onboard Pegasus Café, which can be pre-ordered before the flight or purchased on board.

With the Pegasus’ BolBolLoyalty Program, guests can register free of charge and quickly start earning hundreds of points from every flight. Points can be redeemed in full or combined with cash for flights and taxes.

Pegasus Airlines’ commitment to sustainability in aviation includes pledging to reach net zero emissions by 2050 through adding new-generation fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft and adopting an eco-flying platform to reduce CO2 emissions from its flights

This new route joins the airline’s growing network of 138 destinations in 53 countries across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucuses.

Fly for less from Dublin Airport with the best fares bookable at flypgs.com or the Pegasus app!