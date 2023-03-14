Hyatt Hotels Acquires Germany’s Me and All Hotels Chain

Hyatt Hotels has – through one of its affiliate companies – acquired the Me and All (me and all hotels) hotel brand from Germany’s Lindner Hotels.

Me and All is seen as Lindner’s hipster-style modern brand, or “urban lifestyle sister brand”; operating across six properties in Germany.

Hyatt is viewing the acquisition as a way of unlocking growth in new European markets and to build on its already strong momentum in the region.

Hyatt has had a German-based strategic collaboration in place with Lindner since 2022.

Following the transaction, me and all hotels, which is currently a nested brand within Hyatt’s JdV by Hyatt brand, will become a standalone brand within Hyatt’s global lifestyle portfolio, which has quintupled in rooms between 2017 and the end of 2023.

“The Lindner team has built an incredible brand with me and all hotels, and we believe the brand has great potential for expansion across Europe and other global markets,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, SVP Development EAME, Hyatt. “Our collaboration with Lindner was a significant step forward for our distribution in the EAME region, expanding our brand footprint and offering many new locations to our 46 million World of Hyatt members. We look forward to driving further growth for Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio with me and all hotels – together with Lindner as well as other development partners and franchisees, across Europe and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our successful collaboration and shift into high-growth gear for me and all hotels, backed by Hyatt’s global distribution engine,” said Arno Schwalie, Chief Executive, Lindner. “The combination of the successful work we have done to launch and position the brand in Germany, its vibrant pipeline, and the potential for growth as part of Hyatt makes us confident that what has become a beloved lifestyle brand in Germany will soon shine on the global stage.”