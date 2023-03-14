Steven Taylor Joins Riviera Travel As International Sales Manager

Riviera Travel has appointed Steven Taylor as International Sales Manager, to oversee the river cruise and escorted tour specialist’s sales and product strategies in Ireland, Australia and the US.

He will primarily support Riviera’s passenger, revenue, and profit targets, while also finding new markets to enter.

Reporting to trading director Stuart Milan, Taylor replaces Tom Morgan, who has moved on to G Touring. Formerly Head of Trade at Riviera, Morgan had been named Head of International Sales in November 2023, as Vicky Billing was promoted to Head of Trade and Partnerships UK and Ireland.

Taylor, previously head of retail at Saga and before that, he was Partnership Development Business Manager at P&O Cruises.

Stuart Milan said: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Steven at a particularly exciting time for Riviera. We recently celebrated our 40th anniversary, and across river and ocean cruising and escorted touring we are adding new itineraries and initiatives that provide something unique for both new-to-brand and repeat customers. We know there is potential to grow our distribution further and Steven will play a key role in helping us to capitalise on those opportunities.”

Steven Taylor added: “I’m very proud to be part of Riviera’s sales team and looking forward to supporting our sales strategies in the growing Ireland, Australia and US markets.”