Solo Travel, Once in a Lifetime Trips, and Spontaneity Top Latest Travel Trends List

Solo wellness trips, spontaneity and once in a lifetime holidays top the list in American Express’ latest Global Travel Trends report.

While solo travel has been a rising travel trend for some time, AmEx’s latest research shows solo wellness travel – taking in spa and yoga retreats – as an emerging trend this year.

City breaks and beach holidays are also on the list of solo travel trends.

Spontaneous travel is a huge trend in the latest list, with last minute unplanned breaks growing in popularity.

Overall demand for all types of travel has continued strongly into 2024. Once in a lifetime stays – everything from big events to luxury holidays and premier destinations – are also high on the agenda, with nearly half of those surveyed eyeing this kind of break this year.