fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsSolo Travel, Once in a Lifetime Trips, and Spontaneity Top Latest Travel...
Travel News

Solo Travel, Once in a Lifetime Trips, and Spontaneity Top Latest Travel Trends List

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Solo wellness trips, spontaneity and once in a lifetime holidays top the list in American Express’ latest Global Travel Trends report.

While solo travel has been a rising travel trend for some time, AmEx’s latest research shows solo wellness travel – taking in spa and yoga retreats – as an emerging trend this year.

City breaks and beach holidays are also on the list of solo travel trends.

Spontaneous travel is a huge trend in the latest list, with last minute unplanned breaks growing in popularity.

Overall demand for all types of travel has continued strongly into 2024. Once in a lifetime stays – everything from big events to luxury holidays and premier destinations – are also high on the agenda, with nearly half of those surveyed eyeing this kind of break this year.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Travelodge Eyes Growth on Back of Record Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie