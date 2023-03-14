A Third of Passengers Spend Flight Disruption Compensation on Further Travel, Research Shows

Nearly a third of air passengers – 30% – plan to use their compensation, from cancelled flights, to fund future trips, according to new research.

According to the research, from AirHelp – the leading travel tech support company for passengers facing flight disruptions – overall passengers are happy and satisfied when receiving compensation from airlines.

The survey uncovered that 30% of people planned to use the money they received on a future trip, with dream destinations including Rome, South Africa and Koh Samui in Thailand. This highlights that paying compensation to passengers who were affected by disruptions can provide a boost to the travel industry, not only in increasing consumer confidence but also in the significant amount of money going back into travel.

For those who did not plan to travel, the second most popular choice was saving the money (14%). A further 13% responded “other”, while 12% planned to use the money they received to cover their daily living expenses.

Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp, said: “The unpredictable nature of air travel continues to impact passengers across the globe. AirHelp’s mission is to educate passengers about their rights and help them enforce them in the event of delays and cancellations. Our survey has helped us build a better understanding of how passengers spend their compensation money and whether it covers the costs of flight disruptions. We hope that these findings can encourage passengers to check their eligibility for compensation and educate them on their rights to reduce the impact of future disruptions.”