SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsSaudi Arabia’s Wealth Fund Takes 10% Stake in Heathrow Airport
Travel News

Saudi Arabia’s Wealth Fund Takes 10% Stake in Heathrow Airport

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
0

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF, secures a 10% stake in Heathrow for £1bn, marking the exit of Spanish company Ferrovial after 17 years. Ferrovial sells its entire 25% stake in Heathrow’s parent company, FGP Topco, for £2.4bn. If regulatory approval is granted, this move concludes Ferrovial’s investment in Heathrow, which began at 56% in 2006 and dwindled to 25% by 2013. PIF joins French private equity group Ardian in the acquisition. Other investors in Heathrow’s parent company include Qatar Investment Authority, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Singapore’s GIC sovereign wealth fund, and more.

Ferrovial expresses continued commitment to the UK and other airport investments, holding stakes in Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports, as well as terminals in New York and Turkey. Despite Heathrow’s passenger numbers tripling in 2022, the airport reports an adjusted loss of £684m. In September, the competition regulator rejected Heathrow’s appeal against a ruling to cut passenger charges by almost a fifth in 2023.

Luke Bugeja, the head of Ferrovial’s airports business, said, ”Over the last 17 years, we have been contributing to Heathrow’s transformation, achieving some excellent milestones throughout our long-term role as an investor. We are very pleased to have made Heathrow one of the world’s most connected airports and the busiest airport in Europe”.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Waterways Ireland Launches Redevelopment-Focused 10-Year Plan

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie