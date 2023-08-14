Royal Caribbean Becomes Premium Sponsor Partner of AS Monaco

Cruise giant Royal Caribbean International has signed up as a shirt sponsor of French Ligue 1 football club AS Monaco, for the just started 2023/24 season.

Royal Caribbean will have its logo displayed on the lower back of the AS Monaco shirt. The company’s premium partner status will also see it participate in a wide range of branding opportunities targeting AS Monaco fans worldwide. These will include in-stadium and digital activations.

Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International said: “AS Monaco is an excellent football club with a rich history and dedicated and loyal fan base that mirrors that of Royal Caribbean. There is a strong connection between our unparalleled onboard experiences and Europe’s most loved sport, with both creating life-long memories for the entire family. This partnership enables Royal Caribbean to connect with enthusiasts worldwide and showcase our game-changing ships to new audiences, we’re excited to be officially onboard.”

Ben Lambrecht, AS Monaco CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Royal Caribbean, a major player in its sector, as one of the Club’s partners. Memory making opportunities are the heart of our respective activities. We look forward to the new season together.”

The partnership news comes as the cruise line’s next Oasis Class ship, Utopia of the Seas, is continuing construction in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St Nazaire, France. Royal Caribbean is committed to the key market and continuing to build its presence in the area.