Barbados Tourism Marketing Parts Ways with CEO

The board of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has announced that it has mutually agreed to part ways with Chief Executive Dr. Jens Thraenhart.

A search for a new Chief Executive Officer will be conducted. In the interim, Chief Financial Officer, Craig Hinds, will act as CEO until a replacement is found.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shelly Williams, thanked Dr Thraenhart for his service. “We have reviewed the BTMI’s business and operations and strategy going forward and we have agreed that the BTMI needs to go in a different direction to ensure the growth of Barbados tourism.”“According to the Central Bank, tourism continues to drive the economy in Barbados, through employment and generating business. Our focus is on making sure we deliver growth by looking at new and emerging markets, increasing airlift and cruise business, and all of the ways that will allow Barbadians to see the financial returns from tourism.”

