Princess Cruises to Host Agents Onboard its Ships in 2023

Princess Cruises is set to host a record number of UK & Ireland travel agents onboard its ships sailing Southampton this year, with more than 2,000 agents expected to participate in the line’s 2023 trade engagement programme. This initiative provides agents with first-hand experience, solidifies their understanding of Princess, and enables them to promote the brand with confidence.

Spanning four vessels – Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Island Princess, and Coral Princess – a total of 22 one-day ship visits are being conducted throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe through to the end of September. Visits are scheduled across a variety of themed days, including ‘Family’ days, ‘Bring your Partner’ days and agent-only visits.

“Our ship visits not only offer agents invaluable insight and tips from our dedicated sales team, they also bring the guest experience to life, complete with refreshing cocktails on top deck, a delectable three-course lunch, and the opportunity to meet our exceptional crew,” said Nick Hughes, Princess Cruises sales director.

The family day on Sky Princess is taking place on 12 August in Southampton. Tailored to coincide with the summer holidays, this event allows agents to bring their partners and children onboard, with pizza and ice cream on top deck, and access to the ship’s swimming pools, hot tubs, and children’s clubs.

“Agents have shown us through their feedback that they truly appreciate what we are doing, and their confidence in selling Princess Cruises has soared as a result,” Hughes added. “We are thrilled to continue this tradition and eagerly look forward to hosting even more agents in the near future.”

Ship visits are currently scheduled for Southampton, Dover, Falmouth, Cobh, Dublin, Newcastle, Liverpool, Belfast, Greenock, Edinburgh and Rotterdam. For more information and to register interest in getting onboard, agents should visit onesourcecruises.com or speak to Rebecca Kelly, Sales Manager for Ireland.