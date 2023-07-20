ITTN Giveaway Continues with €200 Up for Grabs

Continuing with our Agent Bonanza, the ITTN giveaway continues with a €200 voucher up for grabs for those who complete our survey! Follow the link https://ittn.ie/ntad-competition-2023/ and enter.

National Travel Agent Day

We want to hear from you, what you like, what you want more of and what you think of what we do. We are launching a survey – every person from the travel trade who enters will be included in a competition to win the €200 voucher up for grabs!

Team ITTN Heads Out on the Road

Carrie Day and Shane Cullen are out on the road today with Allie Sheehan out and about tomorrow – to celebrate you – the travel agents. This is in honour of National Travel Agent Day this Friday, 21st July (despite its brief move to 8th September, clearly Intrepid heard on the grapevine that it was clashing with Cathy Burke’s birthday and decided it best to switch it back!).

The trio are on the travel agent trail bringing a boot-full of goodies (sustainable and reusable, of course!) and letting you know about our survey, competition and summer bonanza!

How to enter?

Follow the link https://ittn.ie/ntad-competition-2023/ and complete the survey. There’s no catch. You don’t have to subscribe to our daily newsletter, the TNT (Today’s News Today) though we’re sure you’re already one of the thousands who get it in their inbox at 4 pm, Monday to Friday!

Stay #ITTNSwitchedon with us and stay tuned for more!