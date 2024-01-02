New Deal Europe Successfully Concludes ‘Essential Balkans’ North American Campaign



New Deal Europe (NDE) has announced the successful culmination of the ‘Essential Balkans’

campaign, a pivotal initiative delivered in partnership with Visit Europe.

The campaign, promoting the allure of The Balkans to the North American traveller, focused on Montenegro, Serbia, and Romania.





Selected earlier this year by Visit Europe, New Deal Europe delivered this project to

spotlight the enchanting Balkans, with the support of the European Union, the Tourism Boards of

Montenegro and Serbia, and the Association of Romanian Incoming Agencies.



Delivered over only six months, from July to December, the project made significant strides in reaching out to all major areas of the North American travel trade, with sales missions covering New England, New York, D.C., the Midwest, the Northwest, California, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Results included crafting potential cross-border itineraries based on client feedback and rooted in extensive research and knowledge gained from visits to the region by the NDE team in early summer 2023.



A notable highlight of the year was New Deal Europe’s presentation to major North American outbound operators as special guests at the ‘Around The World’ breakfast during the 2023 USTOA Annual Conference and Marketplace in Los Angeles in December.

The team also engaged, as an affiliate member, in over 40 meetings with leading partners in the North American travel industry at this event. This followed on from the highly successful ‘Limitless Travel’ event in the Summer, where New Deal Europe’s video presentation

on the Essential Balkans destinations was watched by over 300 luxury travel advisors.



Tine Murn, Director of New Deal Europe, said: “Despite the ambitious programme and tight

timeframe, we’re thrilled to report that numerous North American travel and tourism businesses are now considering these three destinations, and the broader Balkans, for their future programmes. We firmly believe that the continuation and growth of this programme is essential in order to realise its full potential.”

