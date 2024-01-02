SEARCH
Strike Forces Cancellation of Over 460 Flights in Spain

By Emer Roche
Iberia, the Spanish airline group, has had to cancel 461 flights due to a four-day strike by ground handlers from 5-8 January. The strikes have impacted flights operated by Iberia, Iberia Express, and Air Nostrum. The group confirmed the cancellation of 270 flights by Iberia, 64 by Iberia Express, and 127 by Air Nostrum, all due to the strike organized by three unions: CCOO, UGT, and USO.

This strike, coinciding with Spain’s busy Three Kings holiday, is expected to affect over 45,000 passengers. Iberia mentioned it can operate 75% of its schedule during the strike, including nearly all long-haul flights, particularly those by Level. Of the 270 cancelled Iberia flights, 51% are domestic, and 49% are European. Iberia Express and Air Nostrum plan to operate 88% and 72% of their flights, respectively. Passengers with travel plans on strike dates have the option to change them, even if their flights remain unaffected.

