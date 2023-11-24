London Ranked Best European Capital for Stag and Hen Parties

London, Prague and Sofia are the top European capitals for stag and hen dos, a new report has found.

Britain’s capital also has the best-rated nightlife. Skopje in North Macedonia, which features in the top ten capitals in Europe for bachelor and bachelorette parties, has the most affordable accommodation of all.

This is all according to a new study from Slot.Day, an online catalogue for slots and game reviews, which analysed the quality of nightlife and the cost of accommodation in all European capitals. The researchers focused on the number of highly rated nightlife establishments in each capital listed on TripAdvisor, specifically the ones that received four stars and above out of five. To evaluate the cost of accommodation, the study considers a three-night stay for a group of ten who would be sharing a room between two people.

The top 10 European capitals were London, Prague, Sofia, Skopje, Tirana, Bucharest, Belgrade, Warsaw, Berlin and Sarajevo.

Michael Slot, main author and journalist of Slot.Day, commented on the findings: “If you search for stag and hen dos on TripAdvisor, you will essentially see three main countries famous for them: France, Spain and Portugal. We wanted to find out which other European destinations might be the less obvious choices.



“It is surprising to find places like Skopje, Tirana and Sarajevo offering a good balance of high-quality nightlife and affordable accommodation. Other hidden gems off the beaten path include Vilnius, Riga and Chisinau.

“Weddings can be costly, therefore finding an affordable place to enjoy your stag or hen do without having to compromise on the fun and quality of the time away is crucial, meaning these findings offer a fantastic insight for any couples looking to get away with their friends and family before their big day.”