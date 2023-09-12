SEARCH
London-Bound Passengers Warned of Potential Strikes at Luton Airport

Passengers due to travel through London Luton Airport have been warned of the potential of disruptions due to possible strike action by airport workers.

The Unite trade union has said strikes are planned by three separate worker groups at Luton over pay conditions and working practices.

Ryanair and EasyJet are big operators at Luton.

Workers at Saase – an outsourced cleaning company – GH London, a ground handling services firm (which undertakes services for Wizz Air at Luton), and car park attendants working for APCOA are all planning strike action over various days later this month.

Unite said if the strikes go ahead they will result in passenger delays both in the car park areas and in the main airport terminal. But, the union stressed that each company can take steps to avoid such outcomes.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
