A United Front! RCI Partners with United for Iconic Competition as Blitz Begins

The Royal Caribbean Dream Team took to the road from Dublin Airport. Members of the travel trade and ITTN’s Shane Cullen were on hand to send Jennifer Callister, Michelle Ryan and John Booty off on their merry way. Aoife Gregg joined RCI with competition partner, United Airlines helping celebrate the travel trade across the island of Ireland.

Belfast Charter with Euro Pricing & Airport Parking Offers

In an exclusive interview with ITTN, Jennifer Callister explained that Royal Caribbean have two charter flights departing from Belfast, both of which are performing exceptionally well. These flights operate from Belfast City Airport – for summer 2024 – to Barcelona and Bologna to meet two of its ships, Oasis of the Seas in Barcelona and Explorer of the Seas in Ravenna.

Jennifer added that the Belfast charters are proving very popular with agents based north of Dublin with Euro pricing available and airport parking offers on request.

In another pair, Royal Caribbean has two new ships ready to launch in 2024, Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas. And finally, Team Royal has two competitions running at the moment:

Royal on the Road Competition – Do You Know an Icon?

“Is one of your team truly Iconic? Maybe they live, eat and breathe all things cruise, maybe they’re a newbie that has put in incredible efforts since they started or maybe they are someone who has boosted morale and kept spirits up over the last few tumultuous years. Whatever your reasoning, Royal Caribbean want to hear why you think they are an Icon – and want to reward them for it!”

Over the coming weeks, Team Royal will be out in force visiting agents across the island of Ireland, heading North, South, East and West. The team will be sharing exciting updates, bringing big news and, of course, outstanding offers.

At the end of their country-wide blitz, they will choose one “Iconic Team Member” from the nominations. The winner will win a Royal Caribbean 7-night Caribbean Cruise PLUS return flights to New York or Miami. This is thanks to their iconic partner, United Airlines, as a well-earned reward for their outstanding efforts and attitude.

If you think someone on your team deserves to be recognised (as we know so very many do!) then simply send your nomination to [email protected] outlining why they should be chosen. The closing date for entries is 30th September 2023. T&Cs apply. See www.MyClubRoyal.co.uk for full info.

Keep an eye on the Royal Caribbean social pages for more info!

A United Front – RCI Partners with United Airlines for Iconic Prize

ITTN’s Shane Cullen chatted to RCI’s partner for the competition, United Airlines, with Aoife Gregg explaining “United Airlines is celebrating 25 years of flying to the US from Dublin and Shannon this year and we are delighted to team up with Royal Caribbean on this “iconic” competition, to support, celebrate and showcase the fabulous travel trade on the island of Ireland”.

Club Royal Competition – A Big Royal Thank You!

At Royal Caribbean, they’re all about setting sail for excitement, and like always, they’re taking guests on an unforgettable journey. With keys to unlock, prizes to win, and adventures to explore, they’ve got something special on the horizon. Get ready to experience gratitude on a whole new scale, as they say a big Royal ‘Thank You’ in their own very unique style.

The Big Royal Thank You IS NOW LIVE bringing you eight weeks of excitement and giveaways. Royal Caribbean want to extend a BIG thank you in the form of their biggest surprise yet.

Don’t miss out on the fun and the fabulous prizes! Excitement is in the air as they gear up for an incredible journey and Royal Caribbean wants you right there with them! To find out more head to Club Royal (www.MyClubRoyal.co.uk) to start playing and get climbing that leaderboard!

It resets every week so even if you’re not there by Sunday, you’ve a clean slate to start with by Monday morning.