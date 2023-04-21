Loganair Gets Approval to Switch City of Derry-London Route to Heathrow

Loganair has received and welcomed formal approval from the UK government to change its current London route connections from City of Derry Airport and Dundee Airport to Heathrow.

The UK’s largest regional airline announced its intention, earlier this week, to move the City of Derry and Dundee flights – currently linked to London via Standsted and London City Airport, respectively – to London Heathrow, subject to Government consent.

That approval has now been received from the UK Secretary of State for Transport.

The new City of Derry route – the first ever linking Derry with Heathrow – starts on May 6.

Additionally, British Airways has confirmed it will extend its partnership with Loganair adding 11 new routes to its codeshare agreement. The expansion will now give British Airways’ customers access to 46 of Loganair’s UK routes.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Chief Executive, said: “This is a milestone moment for Loganair – and indeed for regional connectivity.

“With approval from the Department for Transport and opening of worldwide connections for booking with British Airways, we’re now all set for this move to Heathrow. It will be revolutionary for connectivity for Derry and Dundee and the regions that the airports serve, and the benefits will be felt as far afield as Orkney and Shetland too.”