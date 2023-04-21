MSC Cruises’ Award-Winning MSC Meraviglia Arrives in New York

MSC Cruises’ award-winning Meraviglia Class ship – has arrived at her new homeport in New York City at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The arrival of the ship marks the first time MSC Cruises has deployed a ship in New York operating year-round sailings.

This further strengthens MSC Cruises’ presence in the North American market and is part of the line’s commitment to growth to offer more embarkation ports in the US, complementing the rich choice of ships and itineraries sailing from both PortMiami and Port Canaveral/Orlando in Florida.

New York offers incredible flight connections for international guests and for those that want to make the most of the Big Apple, MSC Cruises offers “Stay & Cruise” packages with an option to stay up to three nights in New York City prior to setting sail.

A selection of hotel options is available including the Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan, Hotel Riu Plaza Times Square and the Park Central Hotel.

As part of the package guests can enjoy a complimentary guided tour through Manhattan and its landmarks prior to embarking on the ship. Rounding off the comprehensive offer, staff at the hotel are available to book other excursions, from a standard “city tour” to a special “evening” excursion.

MSC Meraviglia’smix of itineraries, ranging from 6-to 11-nights, were strategically designed to take advantage of New York’s geographic flexibility, so that guests can soak up the sun in the Caribbean during the spring and winter seasons, head to Bermuda during the summer or go north to see Canada’s natural beauty in the autumn.

Itineraries from New York on MSC Meraviglia include: