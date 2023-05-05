Job Opportunity with Traveltimes.ie and Travel2ireland.ie

ITTN’s sister brands travel2ireland.ie and traveltimes.ie are looking for an experienced sales executive.

We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Sales Executive to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with potential clients, and developing strategies to increase revenue and profitability. The candidate should be organised, detail-oriented, and able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify new business opportunities through market research, networking, and prospecting

Build and maintain relationships with potential clients

Develop and execute strategies to increase revenue and profitability

Manage the sales process from lead generation to closing deals

Collaborate with other teams to ensure successful project delivery

Provide regular reports and updates to senior management

Job Requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in business development or sales

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organisational and time management skills

Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Willingness to travel as needed

We are seeking a candidate who is passionate about business development and has a track record of driving growth. The successful candidate will be a self-starter with excellent communication and organizational skills. If you are interested in this exciting opportunity, please apply today.

Salary: €30,000 per annum plus 5% commission on all sales. To apply contact [email protected]. This role is office based in Blackrock County Dublin.