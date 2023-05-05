SEARCH
Radisson to Expand ‘Prizeotel’ Budget Hotel Brand into Ireland

Radisson is to expand its budget brand Prizeotel into Ireland.

The group – which is already in Ireland under its Radisson Blu hotel brand – is targeting early 2025 as the opening date for its first Irish Prizeotel.

The first location – a 145-bedroom premises – will be St James’s Street in Dublin city centre.

“We have a solid portfolio of Radisson Hotel Group brands across Dublin and this new property will be a strong edition to our expanding portfolio of nine Radisson Hotel Group properties in Ireland,” Elie Younes Radisson’s chief development officer said.

Prizeotel already operates in mainland Europe, with hotels in Germany, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.

