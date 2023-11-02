ITAA Announces Dates for Irish Travel Trade Shows 2024 in Cork and Dublin

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced the dates for the 2024 editions of its annual trade exhibition – the Irish Travel Trade Show.

The Irish Travel Trade Show Cork will take place in the Imperial Hotel, Cork city on Wednesday April 17.

The Irish Travel Trade Show Dublin will take place a day later on Thursday April 18, in the InterContinental Dublin Hotel.

The 8th annual trade show of the ITAA will host over 100 exhibitors. Two days of prize giveaways in Dublin and Cork as well as an Exhibitor & Visitor Buffet Dinner and After Show Networking Events in both venues, means it will be “an unmissable event” for the trade.

Exhibitors will include airlines, national and regional tourist organisations, bedbanks, car hire and rail companies, ocean and river cruise companies, technology companies, theme and leisure parks, ferry companies, international hotels and travel insurance companies.

The Irish Travel Trade Shows offer travel agents and tour operators the opportunity to network with many travel brands allowing for new partnerships and opportunities.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA commented: “The importance of The Irish Travel Trade Shows have been proven over the past eight years. Agents and tour operators have been able to forge connections with suppliers and maintain essential business relationships at the events. We at the ITAA, eagerly await the shows as they offer incredible opportunities to all in the trade.”

The Irish Travel Trade Show Dublin is supported by Dublin Airport and The Irish Travel Trade Show Cork is supported by Cork Airport.

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions and Organiser of the Irish Travel Trade Shows, commented: “We are delighted to work once again with the ITAA to bring this incredibly beneficial trade event to members of all levels. From owner managers to counter staff, all ITAA members have something to gain at the trade shows.”

The Irish Travel Trade Shows are organised on behalf of the ITAA, by Business Exhibitions Ltd.