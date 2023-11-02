Emirates Cabin Crew Recruitment Drives Coming to Dublin, Cork and Galway

Emirates is hosting cabin crew open days in three Irish cities this November and December.

Recruits will have the opportunity to work for the world’s largest international airline, which currently employs over 20,000 cabin crew and flies to more than 130 passenger destinations worldwide.

Successful candidates will be provided with free accommodation in the heart of Dubai as well as a tax-free salary.

The open days are as follows:

– Cork, 8 November at 9am in The Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork

– Dublin, 27 November at 9am in The Hilton, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2

– Galway, 29 November at 9am in the Maldron Sandy Road, Headford Point, Galway

– Dublin, 16 December at 9am in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8

– Galway, 18 December at 9am in the Maldron Hotel Sandy Road, Headford Point, Galway

– Cork, 20 December at 9am in The Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork All recruitment events are walk in events and pre-registration is not required.

Éabha Sloyan of Kilkenny, Emirates Cabin Crew and a NUIG graduate, labels her year and a half in Dubai as transformative. Part of the 200 Irish recruits, she celebrates her ‘dream job’ that has taken her to destinations like Bali, Rio, and Tokyo. Éabha enjoys her monthly roster surprises and the company’s bidding system that fulfils her travel desires.

Recently, she represented Emirates at a Lions vs. Stormers game in Johannesburg as part of the business promotion team. Inspired by Éabha’s experiences, her sister Doireann is currently training with Emirates in Dubai.